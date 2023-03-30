Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

