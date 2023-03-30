Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Short Interest Up 135.7% in March

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

GTAC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

