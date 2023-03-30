Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globant were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

NYSE GLOB opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.99. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $144.71 and a 12-month high of $276.76.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

