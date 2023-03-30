goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$136.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$195.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$93.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.47. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$88.43 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.