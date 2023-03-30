goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.43 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.47.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

