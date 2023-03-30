goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$140.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$93.37 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$88.43 and a one year high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.47.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. Research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.