Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 136.7% in March

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

