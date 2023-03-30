Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.52

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.52 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 5694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
Read More
