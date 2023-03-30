Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.52

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.52 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 5694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.