Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.81

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 3530058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

