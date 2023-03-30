Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 54031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $623.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.