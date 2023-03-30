HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

