HC Wainwright Trims Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Target Price to $45.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

