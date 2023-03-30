Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Henry Schein by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.