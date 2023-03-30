Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Hess by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2,994.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

