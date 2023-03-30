HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

