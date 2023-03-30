Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

