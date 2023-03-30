Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,455,000 after purchasing an additional 233,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 48,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 262,256 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor Profile

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

