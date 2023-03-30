Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Humacyte Price Performance
Humacyte stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
