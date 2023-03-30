Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $485.75 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.88 and a 200-day moving average of $508.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

