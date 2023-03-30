IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

