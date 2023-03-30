iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $3.92. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 227,365 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

