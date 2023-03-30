Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

