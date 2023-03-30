IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $2,126,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

(Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.