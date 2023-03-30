IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth $2,126,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
