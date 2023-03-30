Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NJUL opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.