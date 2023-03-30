Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.38.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

