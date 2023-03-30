Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innoviva by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

