InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

IPO opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.