Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 127.3% in March

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

INTV stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 97.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

