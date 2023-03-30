International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.07 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

