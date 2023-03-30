Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $47.88

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $54.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 696,600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,223 shares of company stock worth $11,749,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

