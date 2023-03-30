IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

