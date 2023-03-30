iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.