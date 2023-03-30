iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $51.24 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $394.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

