iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $520,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.