iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

