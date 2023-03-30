Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the previous session’s volume of 16,125 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.