Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the previous session’s volume of 16,125 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.