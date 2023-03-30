J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Apple makes up 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 18,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 611,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,393,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.46.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

