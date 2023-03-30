Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

