Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELVN. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Imara Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.