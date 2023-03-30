JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.