JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 3.3 %
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
