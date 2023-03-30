Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

JCI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.