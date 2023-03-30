Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
