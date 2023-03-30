Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $13,386,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

