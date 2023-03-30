Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

