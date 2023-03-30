Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4,404.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

