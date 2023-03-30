Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

