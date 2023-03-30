Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.