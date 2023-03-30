Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.53. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 231,705 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Kanzhun Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 383.20 and a beta of 0.28.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
