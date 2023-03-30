Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.53. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 231,705 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 383.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

