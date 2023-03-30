Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

