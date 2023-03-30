Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.08.
Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.70.
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
